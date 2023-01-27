How will salmon, shrimp, crab, whitefish and all of America's other seafood favorites perform this year in the US market?

Experts on retail and foodservice trends, macroeconomics and species outlooks offered their insight at the National Fisheries Institute's Global Seafood Market Conference last week, and Executive Editor John Fiorillo was on-hand to soak it all up.

In this week's podcast, we discuss what the year holds for shrimp, whitefish and salmon in the US market, and why one of them (guess which one) seems immune to inflation.