How will salmon, shrimp, crab, whitefish and all of America's other seafood favorites perform this year in the US market?
Experts on retail and foodservice trends, macroeconomics and species outlooks offered their insight at the National Fisheries Institute's Global Seafood Market Conference last week, and Executive Editor John Fiorillo was on-hand to soak it all up.
In this week's podcast, we discuss what the year holds for shrimp, whitefish and salmon in the US market, and why one of them (guess which one) seems immune to inflation.
Read more
- America's $550 million in whitefish imports from China giving unfair back door to Russia, groups argue
- 'The final straw': UK smokehouse closes doors, leaving string of seafood suppliers unpaid
- Whole Foods rolls out plant-based sushi in flagship stores
- Move over, Ecuador: This country could be the 'most interesting' new shrimp producer in the Americas
- Bezos-backed group says cellular salmon could be in US restaurants later this year