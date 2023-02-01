It has been another bumpy year for the global whitefish sector, dominated in large part by the ongoing fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has had far reaching consequences for the sector.

As a significant global supplier of whitefish, cutting out Russian-sourced fish -- in particular those products entering Western markets via China -- has been a challenge that has confounded the industry over the past 12 months.

But while the vast majority of the most-read whitefish stories on IntraFish over the last year have, in some way or another, been related to the Russian dilemma, there have also occasionally been other significant developments making the headlines.