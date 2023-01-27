Another week, another fiendishly difficult test of your seafood industry knowledge. This week's quizmaster is IntraFish Editor-in-Chief Drew Cherry, so buckle up, you're in for a rough ride.
0-3: Hang your head in shame
4-8: Time to knuckle down
9-11: Getting there
12-13: Fish bump!
14-15: Drew, is that you?
Read more
- A bankrupt salmon smoker, a sleeping shrimp market, and a tuna boss moves into booze: Take this week's seafood news quiz
- Editor's Picks: Ecuador shrimp violence, American M&A, why Canada lobster is getting a pass on sustainability scrutiny
- This week's seafood news quiz: Boycotts, billionaires and lawsuits. Have you been paying attention?