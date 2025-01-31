The Week’s Must-Reads: A salmon farming mega-deal, Walton backs aquaculture, Trump sides with 'freedom fish'

AnalysisThe Week’s Must-Reads: A salmon farming mega-deal, Walton backs aquaculture, Trump sides with 'freedom fish'IntraFish brings you the top stories from a busy week in seafood.Kathrine Fredriksen, who oversees some of the family's investments, arrived by helicopter on the Norwegian island of Lovund after the world's largest salmon farmer made its latest acquisition. Mowi CEO Ivan Vindheim and Nova Sea Chair Aino Olaisen were also present.Photo: Lena KnutliRobin PaxtonEditor in Chief, IntraFish.com