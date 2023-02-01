It has been a difficult year for shrimp.

Backlogged pandemic inventories in major markets have clogged the supply chain, introducing even greater unpredictability in an already unpredictable industry.

Squeezed at the other end by inflationary pressures on all inputs - seed, feed, power, labor - 2023 has left many producers in a precarious position, unable to farm at break-even in a sector that already yielded slim margins.

Stories around markets, prices and costs, therefore, played a key role in our most-read stories of the year.