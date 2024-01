The year 2023 began with many companies, hit hard by the pandemic, still very much feeling the sting of disrupted supply chains and market meltdowns.

Those companies that reaped benefits for one reason or another from the crisis - hello canned tuna suppliers -- also began to see those benefits wear off.

And everyone - whether in shrimp farming in India or pollock processing in Alaska - began to really hurt from skyrocketing raw material prices and a cost-of-living crisis in many key markets.