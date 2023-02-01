It has been yet another turbulent year for the aquaculture feed industry, with high inflation still lingering from 2022. In addition, the market lost a big chunk of fishmeal and fish oil when Peru cancelled its first anchovy harvest, while new and continuous logistical challenges stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine added yet more stress to the already strained market.

But while Peru did cancel the first anchovy season to protect the fishery resource, it authorized a 1.682 million metric ton anchovy quota for the 2023 second season, which boosted volumes somewhat and reduced financial strains on the fisheries.