Seafood sustainability performance is now woven into the business plans of suppliers and buyer alike.

Eco-certifications, fishery improvement projects and climate change-related initiatives represent several ways global seafood companies are addressing the impact of their operations on the oceans.

This year has been marked by growing challenges to seafood sustainability claims.

So let's take a look at some of the most-read seafood sustainability stories of 2023.

These emerging companies could dramatically reshape how seafood is produced and sold around the world

Photo: IntraFish

While enthusiasm for plant-based fish and other forms of alternative seafood products has greatly subsided in the face of weak consumer demand, the companies producing these products still believe they are building a new niche.