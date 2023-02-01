Collapsing global seafood markets, weak consumer demand, inflation, soaring operating costs -- 2023 will be remembered for these events and many more.

To say it was a difficult year for many in the seafood industry is an understatement. But it is time to flip the page to a new year and better times.

Before we do, however, let's review the biggest IntraFish stores of 2023.

Top Guns

Photo: Shutterstock

Our most popular story of the past year was our annual look at the global seafood industry's most powerful and influential executives -- the Seafood Power 100: Our list of the top executives driving the seafood industry.