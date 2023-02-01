Collapsing global seafood markets, weak consumer demand, inflation, soaring operating costs -- 2023 will be remembered for these events and many more.
To say it was a difficult year for many in the seafood industry is an understatement. But it is time to flip the page to a new year and better times.
Before we do, however, let's review the biggest IntraFish stores of 2023.
Top Guns
Our most popular story of the past year was our annual look at the global seafood industry's most powerful and influential executives -- the Seafood Power 100: Our list of the top executives driving the seafood industry.