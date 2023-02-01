Well, there is no denying that 2023 was one of the more interesting years in recent memory in the global salmon sector.

Whether you deal in wild or farmed salmon, the challenges of 2023 were many and complicated.

We saw the fledgling land-based salmon farming sector melt down right before our eyes. Norwegian salmon producers dealt with -- and are still dealing with -- the fallout from a new 25 percent tax on their netpen salmon production.

Chilean salmon farmers faced their own crop of challenges -- environmental, governmental and more.