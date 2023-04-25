There is fresh momentum in the global shrimp sector to explore whether some form of industrywide promotion is needed to get shrimp demand moving up again.

Discussion of creating a shrimp promotion effort comes at a time of record shrimp production around the world. White shrimp production reached nearly 5 million metric tons in 2022, up roughly 1 million metric tons since 2020 and more than 2 million metric tons since 2015.

This increased production has collided with a global economic slowdown that has driven down consumption in leading Western markets such as the United States.