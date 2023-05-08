Barcelona is behind us, and that means it's time to look ahead to wild salmon season.

The Bristol Bay wild sockeye salmon catch hit a record last year. While from an ecological standpoint its good to see a healthy run, it left processors with a pile of frozen salmon that they have not been able to flush through the system.

The rumblings at Barcelona were that in addition to knocking on every door in the US market, containers of wild salmon shipped to Europe couldn't find a home, and were in some cases sent back.

Join IntraFish Editor-in-Chief Drew Cherry and Executive Editor John Fiorillo as they discuss what it means, and what -- if anything -- can be done.