We think we have wrung every clever headline and pun we can out of the potential for a nuclear-powered fishing trawler (mostly). But behind the humor is a thought-provoking idea: the fishing industry needs to address emissions, and is at risk of falling behind the leaps and bounds being made in aquaculture.
Plus, the Maine lobster industry is -- for now -- stepping away from the Marine Stewardship Council re-certification process. Does it even need the eco-label?
Join Editor-in-Chief Drew Cherry and Executive Editor John Fiorillo on the latest edition of the IntraFish podcast.
Read more
- Friday Quiz: Nukes on trawlers, pigs on feed and journalistic malpractice. Are you on top of your seafood news?
- 'It doesn't get more radical than micro-reactors': One of the world's largest coldwater shrimp suppliers is pursuing a nuclear-powered trawler
- After dropping effort to gain Marine Stewardship Council eco-label, some in Maine lobster industry wonder if it's worth the trouble