We think we have wrung every clever headline and pun we can out of the potential for a nuclear-powered fishing trawler (mostly). But behind the humor is a thought-provoking idea: the fishing industry needs to address emissions, and is at risk of falling behind the leaps and bounds being made in aquaculture.

Plus, the Maine lobster industry is -- for now -- stepping away from the Marine Stewardship Council re-certification process. Does it even need the eco-label?

Join Editor-in-Chief Drew Cherry and Executive Editor John Fiorillo on the latest edition of the IntraFish podcast.