Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard has been an avid fly fisherman for most of his life, and has backed many conservation groups fighting for wild salmon conservation.

But farmed salmon popped up on his radar a few years ago, and Chouinard and Patagonia have turned their sizable resources into efforts to end netpen salmon farming around the world.

Mainly that's been done by financing campaigns against the industry, from Canada to the United States, Chile, Norway, New Zealand and most recently Iceland.

But along the way the group has also made short films criticizing the sector, and calling for a transition to land-based salmon farming.

They've also used their food company, Patagonia Provisions, to both compete with and put economic pressure on aquaculture companies.

With new focus on social license in the salmon farming industry, will the new campaign make an impact?