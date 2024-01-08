The CEO of Belgium frozen seafood supplier Pittman Seafoods is hoping to see more balanced market prices for fish and seafood in 2024, as the category finds itself increasingly competing with other proteins, specifically poultry.

Steady and competitive prices will be paramount to ensuring strong demand for seafood products, Yoke Vandepitte told IntraFish.

Family-owned Pittman Seafoods has been supplying retailers, wholesalers and foodservice customers across Europe with frozen seafood since 1990.

Its range includes Alaska pollock, farmed and wild salmon, cod, saithe, hoki, hake, and pangasius, as well as shellfish such as crab and lobster.