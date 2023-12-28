Few companies escaped the impacts of skyrocketing raw material prices, general inflation, and a cost-of-living crisis in many key markets that characterized most of 2023, and frozen food giant Nomad Foods was no exception.

The parent group of European frozen food brands Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus, had to navigate a raft of these challenges over the past year, but its CEO Stefan Descheemaeker is optimistic for what's to come in 2024.

Here he tells IntraFish what stood out in 2023 and what he expects for next year.