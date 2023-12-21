As he looks ahead to 2024, Thomas Farstad, the CEO of Polish processing giant Milarex, is urging the salmon industry to tackle increasing concerns surrounding animal welfare and food safety in the value chain if it wants to grow and not put off consumers.

Demand in Europe is already on the decline, said Farstad, however he expects this to stabilize next year. Convenience, "shrinkflation", and an increase private label products are the prevailing trends from the past year, and Farstad does not expect this to slow down going into 2024.