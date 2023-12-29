Rupert Howes, the longtime chief executive of the international non-profit organization Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), is optimistic heading into 2024.

While it's clear the seafood industry is currently facing a myriad of headwinds, sustainability remains at the forefront of most businesses' strategic plans.

The MSC receives its fair share of criticism from time to time, but ultimately the wider industry's engagement with the program remains strong, and Howes expects this to only grow in the years ahead.

Here he reflects on the past year, and talks about his hopes for 2024.