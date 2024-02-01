New Zealand's fishing businesses were plagued last year by serious labor impacts from the pandemic, as well as rocketing fuel costs.

For New Zealand's fishing industry, totally reliant on diesel for vessels, freight for exports, and migration for labor, inflation took a particularly severe toll.

Doug Paulin, CEO of one of Sealord, one of New Zealand's largest seafood businesses, tells IntraFish what lessons the situation has taught him and how the company needs to move in the year ahead.

What lessons will you take away from 2023?



The 2023 financial year was challenging for the entire fishing industry, and this was certainly the case for Sealord, in relation to our New Zealand deep-sea fishing and barramundi farming businesses.