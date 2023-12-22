As the sun sets on her first year at the helm of an association founded at the end of World War II and which will celebrate its 80th anniversary in 2025, Lisa Wallenda Picard is now moving into the next phase of her role as the top executive at the National Fisheries Institute, the largest seafood trade association in the United States.

When Wallenda Picard was named president of NFI in December of 2022, she became the first woman ever to hold the position and only the fourth president of the association since the mid-'60s.