Trond Williksen, CEO of aquaculture biotech company Benchmark, is looking forward to 2024 with optimism after the group faced headwinds -- particularly in the global shrimp markets -- over the past year.

Despite the challenges of 2023, Williksen praised his company's agility and ability to adapt by mitigating the impacts and taking advantage of commercial opportunities elsewhere.

He told IntraFish the company is progressing in line with expectations and with positive momentum in its three business areas, but also with the awareness that there are "always things to be done" and potential to be realized.