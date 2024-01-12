South African whitefish giant Sea Harvest has experienced its fair share of challenges over the past year.

Despite a period dominated by lower fish harvests, significant cost inflation, energy security and other factors, the group said it “proved its resilience and defensive nature” in its most recent financial results, delivering earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of ZAR 352 million (€17.1 million/$18.5 million) for the first six months of 2023 -- 23 percent ahead of the same period in 2022.