The feed industry experienced a very turbulent year in 2023 with high inflation, and political and logistical challenges affecting both supply and prices.

One of the most notable single events that shocked the industry was when Peru in June cancelled the first anchovy fishing season in an effort to protect the fishery resource. Later, it authorized a 1.682 million metric ton quota for the second season, which was a 26 percent reduction from last year.

During the year, Nutreco-owned Skretting continued to grow and invest.