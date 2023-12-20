It must have been somewhat of a baptism of fire for New Zealand King Salmon CEO Carl Carrington.

The executive started with the company in August as the company continued to battle difficulties largely outside its control.

New Zealand and Australia are the canaries in the coalmine when it comes to salmon farming and the climate crisis.

All companies in the region have struggled with warming water temperatures and New Zealand King Salmon has been particularly hard hit, forced to fallow and de-intensify production to survive increasingly hot summers.