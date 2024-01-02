It has been another turbulent year for feed companies. In addition to high inflation and an unsettled raw material market, the sector faced a crisis when Peru made an unexpected decision to cancel its first anchovy fishing season and Russia pulled the plug on a deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea.

Short-term views and short-term transactional relations are over, the challenges we face together are too important in my view.

While 2023 started weak, the latter part of the year has been stronger financially, and Danish feed giant BioMar company recently said it is on track to post record sales volumes and profit in 2023 .