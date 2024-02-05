News that MSD Animal Health, a division of $60 billion (€55.9 billion) behemoth Merck, has snapped up the aquaculture arm of Elanco for $1.3 billion (€1.2 billion) in cash is just the latest sign that major pharmaceutical and health companies see that there is no stopping the growth in aquaculture long term, and that the best way to bet on that is through supplying the industry.

Merck has been gobbling up fish health companies here and there in recent years, but Elanco is far and away its biggest bite.