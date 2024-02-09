At one point, the leading land-based salmon farmer in the world, Atlantic Sapphire, was worth $1 billion (€930 million) on the Oslo Stock Exchange. It's since become worth just a fraction of that, and several planned projects have dried up.

Join IntraFish and land-based aquaculture expert Brian Vinci of The Freshwater Institute as we discuss the troubled sector -- and what comes next.

Also, a look at one of the most dangerous stretches of roads in Chile -- at least for truckers transporting farmed salmon. Tens of millions of dollars of salmon has been stolen at gunpoint in the past several years. What can be done? Correspondent John Evans reports.

Listen to the full episode here: