It's been an all-out war of words from Alaskans as they try to name-and-shame companies for selling Russia-sourced seafood.

Dan Sullivan, a US Senator from Alaska, gave a scathing indictment on the US Senate floor last week of lawmakers' failure to close the loophole for Russian seafood making its way into the US market via China.

"Russian seafood pours into the United States pretty much duty-free, and Alaskan seafood going into Russia is banned.