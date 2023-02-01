The annual IntraFish Seafood Leadership Breakfast in Boston, which forms part of the Seafood Expo North America, was another huge success this year featuring an all-star cast of industry executives and a packed audience.

Joining on stage for a panel discussion was Cora Campbell, CEO of Alaska processor Silver Bay Seafoods; Einar Gustafsson, CEO of Alaska pollock harvesting group American Seafoods; Sidney Azambuja, Director of Strategic Sourcing at Red Lobster; Anne Hvistendahl, Global Head of Seafood at DNB; and Travis Larkin, President & CEO and Seafood Exchange.