Canadian giant Cooke is in the news again -- this time with Spanish press reporting that the company is in talks with Vigo-based Nueva Pescanova, the reconstituted group that emerged from one of seafood's most spectacular collapses.

Cooke began in 1985 as Kelly Cove Salmon, with a single marine cage site and 5,000 salmon.

It has since grown to the largest fully integrated and independent salmon farming company in Canada, with operations in the United States, Chile, Spain, Australia, the United Kingdom and Uruguay.