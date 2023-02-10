Another busy news week, and another chance for you to show off how well you have been paying attention.

0-2: Howl

3-4: Dharma bummer

5-6: On the road

7-8: A Confederate General from Big Sur

9-10: Best mind of your generation?

On the go? Get the App
Read our news and insight on-the-go, with customizable menus, favorites and breaking news alerts.

Read more