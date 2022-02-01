Times of chaos, confusion and change are when C-suite executives do (or should) justify those high salaries.

Last year, seafood companies began to emerge from the previous two years of chaos caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic. The incredible shift in how global businesses operate meant executives had to work more strategically, if not harder, to earn their pay.

As we approach the halfway point in 2023, the turbulence of the pandemic is still being felt through inflationary pressures on energy prices, packaging, feed, transportation and many other budgeted items.