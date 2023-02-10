So the story grabbing the most attention this week, not surprisingly, is a piece from my colleague Kjetil Svendsen.

If you put "nuclear" and "trawler" in a headline, it's bound to get some reaction, but this story is not click bait. It's an actual effort by Norway's largest coldwater shrimp supplier to have a nuclear "mini-reactor" power a fishing vessel.

"Most people associate nuclear power with Fukushima and Chernobyl," Jaran Rauo, development director at fishing giant Stella Polaris said, adding that "radical challenges such as climate and sustainability require radical solutions."