One of the leaders in the charge for sustainable seafood, the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), finds itself mired in a tricky political place.

When Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into neighboring Ukraine last year, the global outcry was remarkable. Several seafood companies to this day still refuse to purchase Russian fish, though many of them were incredibly reliant on it.

Others? Well, not so much.

Most notably, buyers of Russian pollock find themselves in a tricky spot. There is, as of now, literally no options for the raw material for their frozen products, unless you want to sell them as individual fish fingers to keep the price reasonable. That's meant that the production line's for the largest single volume of sustainable fish -- pollock -- continue to run.

It's also meant that one of the most important revenue streams for the MSC has continued to flow. It's easy to be cynical about licensing fees the MSC charges.

Usually though, that cynicism is expressed in a more muted way. Not by Alaska Department of Fish & Game (ADF&G) Commissioner Doug Vincent-Lang, who dressed down the MSC's continued certification of the Russian pollock fishery with some brutal language.

Hopefully he doesn't exacerbate geopolitical tensions, but for certain I'm guessing he won't be getting a Christmas card from the MSC or Putin this year.

Vladimir Putin, unamused. Photo: Kremlin

