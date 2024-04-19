We first spoke with Nitesh Pal, the CEO of Polar Seafood Ukraine, just days after Russia began its incursion into the country in 2022.

Pal, like so many other Ukrainians, had his life turned upside down by the invasion, and he went from living what he called the life of his dreams to a nightmare.

Since that time, Pal and his company have gone through unimaginable changes. But remarkably enough, the company is still supplying seafood, and Ukrainians are still happily eating it.

We reached out to Pal just after the war began, and he was generous enough to give us on-the-ground reports.

"Today was hell," Pal wrote to IntraFish via WhatsApp Thursday, March 3, when Russia’s attacks began to intensify.

After a week of fear and uncertainty, Pal led a convoy of cars out of Kyiv with all 29 of his employees, their families and their pets to a location in western Ukraine around 100 kilometers from the Romanian border.

Also joining was Pal's own family, including his wife, children and their dog. They’ve lived in Turkey since that time.

Pal, meanwhile, has remained in Ukraine, a place he calls "the last paradise on earth."

His comment is remarkable, given what his daily life can be like.

Earlier this year, he woke in the middle of the night to see what has become a not-uncommon sight for Ukrainians: a Russian rocket passed over his apartment building. Minutes later, he heard the explosion. Then he went back to bed.

"It doesn't get to us anymore,” Pal told IntraFish this week. “You don't get it that this is a real rocket, this is a real drone."

Life goes on, and business goes on. For Pal, that means supplying high-end seafood to retailers and restaurants, primarily in Kyiv. It's a job he never intends to leave. Remarkably, all of his staff returned to Ukraine to work for Polar.

Day-to-day, the team gets down to the work of selling and moving product. So what do consumers eat in a warn-torn country? Pal has been surprised at how tastes have changed.

“Last summer I brought in some mackerel,” Pal said. Typically, it would have been an easy product to move to Ukrainian consumers.

“Nobody wanted the damn things. We were begging people to buy it,” he said. "It's a funny situation, the way people are thinking now, the way people are buying now."

Listen to the full episode of this week's IntraFish Podcast to find out what seafood Ukrainians are eating, how Polar Seafood Ukraine has changed, and why Pal’s upcoming trip to Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona is much more complex than it was last year.