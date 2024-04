Even with full knowledge of the struggles facing the Alaska seafood industry, Peter Pan's new backers -- a seasoned entrepreneur and two investment groups -- were convinced they could do it better when they snatched up the company less than four years ago.

That didn't turn out to be true. In early April, Peter Pan's swift decline ended with a lease and sale agreement it struck with rival Silver Bay, a move that hollowed out one of the oldest, most iconic seafood companies in Alaska.