Cornwall-based fishing and seafood processing company Ocean Fish Group is poised to invest in modernizing its fleet after securing an eight-figure loan package.

The company expects to increase its revenue from £50 million ($62 million/€57 million) to £70 million ($87 million/€80 million) over the next three to five years, and create 50 new full-time jobs thanks to loans deal agreed with HSBC.

Owned by the Lakeman family, who have been fishing Cornish waters for more than 400 years, Ocean Fish is the county's oldest fishing and processing business.