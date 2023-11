To say Lisa Wallenda Picard hit the ground running a year ago when she stepped into the leadership role at America's largest seafood trade association is a bit of an understatement.

Well, honestly, it's a gross understatement.

"For the past nine months, I’ve traveled by air, car and fishing vessel to meet and visit with NFI’s diverse membership," National Fisheries Institute (NFI) President Wallenda Picard posted on her LinkedIn page recently.