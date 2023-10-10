UK Fisheries -- a 50/50 joint venture between Icelandic fishing giant Samherji and Dutch giant Parlevliet van der Plas (P&P)— saw its earnings double in 2022 driven primarily by "unprecedented" high fish prices during the year.

Hull-based UK Fisheries is the owner and operator of the UK's last distant-water whitefish trawler, Kirkella, catching and supply frozen at sea (FAS) cod and haddock to supply British fish and chip shops.

'It dropped like a stone': Haddock price slide lifts UK fish and chip shops
 Read more

During 2022, the group's operating profit surged 86 percent to £14.3