Spanish investment group Atitlan has partnered with Portuguese fund Crest Capital to capitalize expansion at Atitlan-owned land-based sole farmer Sea Eight to the tune of €30 million ($31.6 million), according to Spanish and Portuguese media.

Sea Eight, one of the top three sole producers in the world, operates in Portugal and Spain and will use the money to finance the construction of a new farm in Asturias, an autonomous region of northwest Spain, upgrade existing facilities, and open markets in Europe.