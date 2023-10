The global supply of key wild whitefish is projected to remain flat in 2024, according to figures released at the 30th Groundfish Forum in Athens on Wednesday.

The overall global whitefish harvest is expected to reach 7.042 million metric tons in 2024, almost identical to this year's estimated overall catch of 7.043 million metric tons.

Pollock up, cod plummets

While the volume of the largest single wild whitefish resource, Alaska pollock, is expected to rise 2.8