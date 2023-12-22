Major US seafood executives are lauding a new executive order by President Biden that will revise current guidance and close a loophole allowing Russian-harvested seafood that has been reprocessed in other countries to be imported into the United States.

The new determination states that the current prohibition on Russian imports applies to salmon, pollock, cod and crab products harvested in waters under the jurisdiction of the Russian Federation or by Russian-flagged vessels outside of Russian waters, even if this seafood has later been reprocessed and substantially transformed in another country.