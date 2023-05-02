Norway-based plastic recycling service firm Aion, the spinoff of Norwegian krill harvest company Aker BioMarine, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with tech giant Microsoft, it announced Tuesday.

The two companies will pursue joint innovation and explore co-sell opportunities within digital traceability of circular plastic products, it said.

Aion, which was spun off from Norwegian krill harvest company Aker BioMarine in 2020, aims to scale the recycling of plastic.

Aion and Microsoft Norway will work jointly to scale Aion’s digital platform, Aion Loop, globally and explore how Microsoft’s cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) services can accelerate innovation and the adoption of circular products.