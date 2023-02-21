Lithuanian indoor shrimp producer Local Ocean has closed its doors and shut down production because of high energy prices caused by the conflict in neighboring Ukraine.

The company, which was producing under 3 metric tons a year at its development site, supplied retail chains in the East European nation.

It had plans to raise production to 80 metric tons and open other sites in Europe.

"At the moment there is no point whatsoever with the uncertainty, we were hit badly by COVID and then this energy nonsense made us lose too much money," Local Ocean CEO Christophe Legrand told IntraFish.