Walton-backed investment group S2G Ventures and Dutch banking giant Rabobank are among investors plowing $8.25 million (€7.6 million) into Israel-based biotech startup ViAqua Therapeutics, to scale its RNA-based solutions for aquaculture.
Rabobank, S2G Ventures, Nutreco plow millions into startup targeting shrimp farming's biggest disease issue
The company's RNA-based solutions will initially target white spot disease which causes annual losses of around $3 billion to the industry and a 15 percent reduction in global shrimp production.
5 September 2023 5:01 GMT Updated 5 September 2023 5:43 GMT
