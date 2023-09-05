Shrimp industry leaders discuss the future of the sector at the Global Shrimp Forum. From left to right: Novel Sharma, Analyst – Seafood, Rabobank; Guillaume Smeets, Strategic Marketing & Technology Director for Cargill Animal Nutrition & Health; Sandro Coglitore Castillo, General Manager, Omarsa; Rajagopal Choudary Chitturi, Chairman, Devi Fisheries. Photo: IntraFish