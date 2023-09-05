Thursday, Sept. 07, 07:00 CET
Domestic consumption set to help Indian shrimp market bounce back
The Indian shrimp sector will bounce back and will come back stronger, Andhra Pradesh-based shrimp farmer Issac Kokkilgadda told IntraFish.
The IntraFish team is in Utrecht in the Netherlands for the second Global Shrimp Forum. Follow our coverage here.
