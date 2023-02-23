A fire broke out Thursday morning at a site owned by Icelandic salmon farmer Arctic Fish.

The fire is reported to have started around 9.30 CET at Arctic Smolt, the smolt production company in Iceland owned by Arctic Fish.

All employees have been accounted for, both the staff of Arctic Smolt as well as the staff of the contractors.

"The situation is now under control, the fire has been extinguished and the site is being monitored and cooling down," Arctic Fish CFO Neil Shiran Thorisson told IntraFish.