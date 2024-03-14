Russia's domestic salmon market is surging, fueled by increased consumption of both farmed and wild salmon.

According to the Russian Fishing Union, which represents several fish processors and traders, the country’s Atlantic farmed salmon and trout consumption grew 10 percent in 2023 and exceeded 250,000 metric tons.

"Expansion of Russia’s salmon market was driven by the continued increase in domestic demand for salmonids," a source from the Union told IntraFish.

"Imports of the Atlantic farmed salmon and trout have partially recovered from sharp declines in 2022, with domestic aquaculture production of these species also climbing," he added.