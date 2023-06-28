Norway-based seafood exporter Coast Seafood opened a cooling terminal inside the Oslo airport area last month.

The facility is being used to repackage salmon and other refrigerated goods before they are loaded onto outbound planes.

"This is far more than an ordinary terminal, Coast Seafood CEO Sverre Soraa told IntraFish.

The new 4,500 square meter facility has a capacity to store 90 pallets of fish, with further expansion possibilities in place for 300 pallets.

A pallet holds four metric tons of goods, or 168 boxes.