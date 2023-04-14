New figures released by the UK government show a rising gender pay gap in Scotland's salmon industry.

All employers with 250 or more employees in the UK -- including companies, charities and public sector departments -- must report their gender pay gap figures each financial year.

These figures are calculated based on a "snapshot date," usually at the beginning of the financial year. For most employers, the latest snapshot date is April 5.

The median gender pay gap, which is the difference between how much the middle-ranking man and middle-ranking woman earn, is once again growing in Scotland's salmon farming industry.